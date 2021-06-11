Israeli Police Attack Palestinian Worshippers Outside Damascus Gate

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police attacked Palestinian residents who were praying outside the Damascus Gate, the Old City, East Jerusalem, on Thursday evening local time. A number of police beat several residents with sticks.

According Anadolu Agency, the Palestinian Red Crescent said 10 people were injured. One of them was taken to hospital and the other was treated by a medical team at the scene.

Prior to the incident, right-wing Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, known as a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted to make a public statement in front of the Damascus Gate. It is considered to be worsening tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Palestinians who protesting against Ben-Gvir were attacked by Israeli police using stun grenades. Several Palestinians, including children, were arrested.

Ben-Gvir said he would force himself to enter the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday. The intention was carried out when there was a recent conflict between Israeli police and Palestinian residents in the complex.

Ben-Gvir, who is a member of the far-right Religious Zionism party, said his bold move to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound came in response to the police’s decision to bar MP Amichai Chikli from the far-right Yamina party from entering the compound. Legislators criticized the Israeli ban as a blatant violation of Israeli law and the immunity of lawmakers.

Israel’s Channel 20 previously reported that police barred Chikli from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound due to a failure to coordinate the visit with the police officer in charge. It remains unclear whether police will allow Ben-Gvir to visit the site.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in the world for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount and claim that Al-Aqsa was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times. Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost daily. (T/RE1)

