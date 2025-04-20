Israeli Police Assault Christians, Restrict Access to Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation police reportedly on Saturday assaulted Christian worshipers and obstructed their participation in the annual Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Occupied Jerusalem, Palestine Information Center reported.

The event, a significant Orthodox Christian tradition celebrated on Holy Saturday, saw a heavy security presence and restrictive measures by Israeli authorities.

Local sources confirmed that police forces erected multiple checkpoints throughout the Old City and on access roads to the church, where they stopped worshipers, checked their identification documents, and prevented many from reaching the holy site. These actions led to frustration and clashes as thousands of Christians were barred from entering.

Additionally, Christian citizens from the West Bank were denied entry to Jerusalem altogether, despite wishing to partake in the religious celebration.

Also Read: Nearly 140,000 Israelis Sign Petitions Demanding Captives’ Release Even if War Halts

Under the ongoing occupation regime, Palestinians regardless of faith must secure special military permits to cross into Jerusalem and access key religious landmarks such as the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the Aqsa Mosque.

Church leaders and human rights groups have criticized the Israeli actions, labeling them a violation of religious freedom and an attack on the Christian presence in the city. []

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

Also Read: Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya