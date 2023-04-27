Israeli Police Again Raid the Aqsa Mosque Prayer Area

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli police, Wednesday again raided the Bab al-Rahma prayer area in the occupied Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

The Israeli police also confiscated the pilgrims’ identity cards. For four consecutive days they continued to carry out inspection operations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier Israeli police entered the prayer area and damaged the electricity network of the Bab al-Rahma prayer area.

The Palestinian Islamic resistance movements in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad condemned the destruction of the prayer area at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

As quoted from Wafa, the Israeli Occupation Forces on Saturday, raided the chapel and destroyed the electrical installations, lighting and speakers in the Bab al-Rahma prayer area, on the east side of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hazim Qasim, a spokesman for Hamas, said the attack was a continuation of Israel’s “religious war against the holy sites in Jerusalem.”

“The struggle to preserve the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s “Arab-Islamic identity” will continue,” he said in a written statement.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad spokesman Tarek Silmi said the attack was another aggression in Israel’s “war on Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

“Attempts by the (Israeli) occupation administration to take control of the mosque will never succeed,” he stressed.

Earlier this month, Israeli troops stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and forcibly removed Muslim worshipers, ratcheting up tensions across the Palestinian territories.

The attack sparked rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, while Israel responded with airstrikes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)