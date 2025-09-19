SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Ongoing Aggression on Gaza Kills Nears 65,200 Civilians

Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Health Ministry announced Friday that at least 65,174 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military aggression on Gaza since October 2023, as the death toll continues to rise amid famine and relentless attacks, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the ministry, 33 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 146 people were injured, bringing the total number of wounded to 166,071. Many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to rescuers.

The ministry said one Palestinian was killed and over 17 others injured while attempting to get humanitarian aid, raising the total killed during aid distribution since May 27 to 2,514, with more than 18,431 injured.

Four more Palestinians, including a child, also died of malnutrition in the last 24 hours, bringing the famine-linked death toll to 440, including 147 children. Famine has been confirmed in northern Gaza and is expected to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Since March 2, Israel has kept all Gaza border crossings closed, pushing the enclave’s 2.4 million residents deeper into famine conditions.

The ministry noted that since IPC declared famine in Gaza, 162 people, including 32 children, have starved to death.

Israel resumed attacks on March 18, killing 12,622 and injuring 54,030 since then, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

