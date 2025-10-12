SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Olympic Committee Urges IOC Intervention After Indonesia Denies Visas to Gymnasts

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has denied visas to six Israeli gymnasts registered for the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, scheduled for October 19–25, 2025, in Jakarta. The decision has sparked protests from the Israeli Olympic Committee.

Yael Arad, Chair of the Israeli Olympic Committee and a member of the IOC, said she had appealed for the International Olympic Committee’s intervention. She urged Indonesia to honor the Olympic Charter and allow Israeli athletes to compete. The Israeli Gymnastics Federation is also considering filing a case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, Ita Yuliati Irawan, Chair of the Indonesian Organizing Committee, confirmed that Israel would not participate. She emphasized that the decision is fully backed by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). The six Israeli athletes registered were Artem Dolgopyat, Ron Pyatov, Roni Shamay, Eyal Zvi Indig, Yali Shoshani, and Lihie Raz.

Indonesian Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir welcomed the support of NOC Indonesia, PB Persani, and FIG for upholding the government’s stance. He reiterated that Indonesia consistently rejects Israeli participation, in line with President Prabowo Subianto’s repeated condemnation of Israel’s actions against Palestinians at international forums.

“Indonesia has no diplomatic relations with Israel and will not engage with it until Israel recognizes an independent and sovereign Palestine,” Erick said.

The government confirmed the championship will proceed as scheduled. The event marks a historic milestone as Indonesia hosts the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships for the first time.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

