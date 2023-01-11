Israeli Occupation Moves 2,000 Palestinian Prisoners to New Prisons

West Bank, MINA – On Monday, the Israeli Prison Service relocated Marwan Barghouti, a Palestinian political leader, to Nafha prison as part of a wider plan to disperse over 2,000 security inmates in order to disrupt their communication with one another, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

70 Palestinian prisoners on Monday apart from Barghouti were transferred to a prison in the south of the occupied Palestine.

An Israeli official stated that the plan was created due to 2021 prison break of six Palestinian prisoners from Gilboa Prison during the night.

During his visit to Nafha Prison last Thursday, the new Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben–Gvir received the details of a plan from the Prison Service commissioner which he apparently supported.

Israeli security officials declared that the plan had been formulated prior to Ben–Gvir took office, but his appointment furthered the drive to put it into action right away.

The plan‘s other purpose is to satisfy the High Court‘s 2017 requisition to raise the living areas of inmates, which is currently under 3 square meters per person in certain cells, even though Ben–Gvir does not back this detail of the plan.

Marwan Barghouti is renowned as one of the main catalysts of the first and second Palestinian intifadas. His endorsement among the Palestinian people is substantial, and despite his incarceration, he declared his candidacy for the Palestinian presidency in 2021, prior to the elections being cancelled. He is currently serving five life sentences and 40 more years in prison. (LKG/RE1)

