Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin

Jenin, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces began to gradually withdraw from the city and camps of Jenin amid violent clashes, during which explosive devices were detonated by military vehicles. This was quoted from Shehab on Wednesday.

During the troop withdrawal, Israeli occupation warplanes fired missiles at the cemetery in the eastern neighborhood of the Jenin camp, which left several people injured.

The Israeli occupation operation for these two days resulted in 12 martyrs, and more than 100 people were injured, no less than 20 of them are in serious and critical condition. The occupying forces destroyed a large number of houses and destroyed the entire infrastructure.

As soon as the occupying forces withdrew, hundreds of residents returned to their homes in the camp to check on them. In a video posted by eye on Palestine on its Instagram social media, the people of Jenin gathered and cheered celebrating the victory over the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

During the aggression, courageous resistance met the occupation, and violent clashes broke out, during which ambushes were set up using improvised explosive devices, ensuring that there were Israeli deaths and injuries.

Al-Jazeera reported that an Israeli soldier was killed today in a violent clash, while the Israeli army did not provide confirmation. The occupying forces claimed that they had found and destroyed an arsenal and a warehouse for manufacturing explosive devices, along with tunnels.

Israel claims to have neutralized it, and seized money and ammunition. Israel also claims to have arrested dozens of people it calls fugitives. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)