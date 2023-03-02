Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Aqbat Jabr Refugee Camp in Jericho

The Israeli army used a man and his son as human shields while operating in Jericho today. (Photo: Wafa)

Jericho, MINA – A large number of Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday, stormed the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in the city of Jericho in the West Bank and surrounded a building claimed to be the site of the activists responsible for the attack outside Jericho.

Wafa reported that three were injured by Israeli occupation forces fire, while one of them is in critical condition.

Medics said a young man was shot with a live bullet in the stomach and seriously injured. Medics tried to resuscitate him and give him treatment, but Israeli occupation soldiers arrested him, medics said.

The Israeli occupation forces also arrested a number of people from around the besieged buildings as they cordoned off the camp and prevented ambulances and journalists from entering it while using a man and his child as human shields.

Raids and arrests continue to be carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians. The fighters and Palestinians responded to these actions with resistance, but then the occupying forces overran them.

Since the beginning of 2023, 30 Palestinians have been martyred as a result of attacks by the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)