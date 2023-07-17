Israeli Occupation Forces Detaine 13 Palestinians

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces today, Monday and last night detained at least 13 Palestinians in raids across the occupied territories, five of them were from the Hebron district, according to various sources, Wafa reported.

They said the army detained two people from Fawwar refugee camp, one from Beit Kahil, and three from Beit Ummar, all in the Hebron district.

In addition, soldiers detained two Palestinian youths from the town of Bir Zeit, north of Ramallah, after raiding and searching their family homes.

Four others were detained from the village of al-Jalama and Jalbon, east of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, also after raiding and searching their family homes.

One Palestinian was detained following a raid of Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, and two others were detained in Aqbat Jabr and Ein al-Sultan refugee camps in Jericho. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)