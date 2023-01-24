Select Language

Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Three Palestinian in Bethlehem

Photo: M Shaaban/MINA

Bethlehem, MINA – Raiding their houses in Bethlehem, Israeli occupation forces detained three Palestinian citizens, including a child on Monday, January 23, 2023, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Security sources reported that the occupation forces detained Nidal Jabr al-Hasanat, 25, from the Dheisheh camp, and Akram Malash, 19, and Saif Darwish, 13, from Aida camp, after they raided and searched their families’ homes.

In response, confrontations broke out between the Israeli forces and the Palestinian citizens in the Dheisheh refugee camp, during which the occupation forces fired tear gas and sound bombs indiscriminately. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

