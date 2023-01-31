Select Language

Latest
-283 min. agoAction to Defend Al-Qur'an in Front of Swedish, Dutch and Danish Embassies in Jakarta
-269 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Forces Detain Palestinian Child in Jericho
-251 min. agoCentral Ukhuwah Council Strongly Condemns Crime of Bombing Mosque in Pakistan
-234 min. agoDeath Toll of Suicide Bombings in Pakistani Mosques Reaches 61 People
3 hours agoRasmus Paludan and Islamophobia in Europe
Slideshow

Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Palestinian Child in Jericho

Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Palestinian Child in Jericho (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Jericho, MINA – Israeli occupation forces IOF detain on Monday a Palestinian boy from the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, at a military checkpoint south of Jericho, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

According to local Palestinian sources, the Israeli forces detained the boy, Mohammad Khalil, 17, from Aqabat Jaber camp, at an Israeli military checkpoint at the entrance to Jericho.

In a related context, the occupation forces continue to tighten their military measures on Palestinians in the vicinity of Jericho, for the third day. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news