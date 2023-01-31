Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Palestinian Child in Jericho

Jericho, MINA – Israeli occupation forces IOF detain on Monday a Palestinian boy from the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, at a military checkpoint south of Jericho, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

According to local Palestinian sources, the Israeli forces detained the boy, Mohammad Khalil, 17, from Aqabat Jaber camp, at an Israeli military checkpoint at the entrance to Jericho.

In a related context, the occupation forces continue to tighten their military measures on Palestinians in the vicinity of Jericho, for the third day. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)