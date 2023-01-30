Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Eight Palestinians North of Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces kidnap Sunday evening, many Palestinian young men from the town of Beit Hanina, north of the occupied Jerusalem, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation forces invaded Beit Hanina town and detained eight Palestinian youths after brutally assaulting them.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs stated that the Palestinian detainees identified as Malik al-Jamal, Ayman Dweik, Harbi Shweiki, Muhammad Shweiki, Ibrahim Abu Sbeih, Omar Yassin, Muhammad Masouda, and Ahmed Shweik. They transferred to the Israeli Interrogation Center of Nabi Yaqoub, Commission added.

In the same context, Israeli occupation forces broke into the town of Jabal al-Mukabber, south of occupied Jerusalem, and quelled the Palestinian youths who stood to defend their homes and properties.

In 2022, Israeli occupation detained 2765 Palestinians including women and minors. Moreover, Israeli occupation issued 98 administrative detentions, 222 house arrests, and 138 prison sentences against the Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem, stated AlQastal News. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)