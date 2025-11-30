Israeli Occupation Forces Conduct Home Demolitions Across Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army launched a series of airstrikes and home demolitions early Sunday in the military-designated yellow zone across the Gaza Strip, according to local sources and Anadolu reporters.

Israeli aircraft targeted multiple areas in Rafah, while naval vessels fired shells toward the city’s coastline. Military vehicles positioned near the Morag Axis, northeast of Rafah, also carried out sweeping operations accompanied by heavy gunfire.

In eastern Khan Younis, Israeli artillery shelled residential areas, and helicopters opened fire on buildings amid the demolition of homes, witnesses reported.

An airstrike also struck an area east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza. In the northern part of the enclave, strikes hit eastern Gaza City, while intense gunfire from Israeli helicopters was heard over eastern Jabalia.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the overnight attacks.

According to the Gaza government, Israel has carried out nearly 500 violations of the ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas, killing 354 Palestinians since Oct. 10.

Since October 2023, more than 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza, and nearly 171,000 others have been injured in the two-year-long war that has devastated the territory.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

