Israeli Occupation Forces Block Call to Prayer at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces blocked this today the call to sunset prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest place of worship, according to local sources.

The Israeli measure came only a few hours after dozens of extremist Israeli settlers were allowed into the holy site by Israeli police to celebrate the anniversary of Israel’s occupation and annexation of occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, WAFA reported.

Thousands of settlers also took part earlier today in the so-called flag-waving march through the Old City of Jerusalem, where the mosque is located, to celebrate the anniversary.

Shops in the Old City were ordered to remain shuttered for the day to allow free and easy access for the settlers to the Old City during the march and to avoid any friction between the Palestinians and the settlers, as the march went through Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter in the Old City before reaching the Western Wall Plaza.(T/R3/P2)

