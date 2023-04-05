Israeli Occupation Forces Assault Tarawih Congregation at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of worshipers of Al-Aqsa Mosque suffered shortness of breath on Tuesday night after Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Qibli mosque in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and fired rubber-coated metal bullets and poison gas and sound bombs aimed at them.

Quoted from Wafa, local sources reported that the occupation forces smashed one of the windows of the Al-Qibli prayer hall and climbed up its roof, as well as fired poison gas bombs and sound bombs at the congregation, before they stormed the prayer hall from the side of the clinic, and attacked the congregation inside and attemptef to force them out.

The Palestinian Red Crescent in Al-Quds reported that its staff went to Al-Aqsa Mosque to treat the injured.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation forces raided the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard and attacked the worshipers and evicted them forcibly, in light of the calls of illegal settlement organizations to carry out a massive attack on Al-Aqsa, on Wednesday to slaughter the Passover offering animals.

The occupation forces also cut off the electricity in the Al-Qibli Mosque, fired stun grenades inside, and tried to forcefully remove worshipers from there.

In a related context, the occupying forces closed Al-Wad Street in the Old City, and intensified their presence in the city’s neighbourhoods.

Jewish Passover begins at sundown tomorrow, Wednesday, and continues through April 12th.

Groups from the Temple are alleged to have called for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in connection with the start of Easter. This year also called for intense slaughter of sacrificial animals for festivities within its grounds.

The extremist movement “Return to the Temple Mount” has allocated a 20,000 shekel reward for a settler who can slaughter “Passover offerings” on the Temple Mount. The movement also allocated a sum of five thousand shekels for each settler who was caught or prevented from bringing the sacrament to the Temple Mount.

The movement also called on illegal settlers to gather between 3:50pm and 7:00pm on Wednesday, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to make offerings. (T/RE1)

