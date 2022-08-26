Israeli Occupation Demolishes Palestinian Residential Facilities,  Livestock Yards

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces demolished residential facilities and livestock yards for Palestinians in Red Valley, in the Palestinian Jordan Valley area, in the West Bank, under the pretext of not having a permit, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported on Friday.

According to local sources, the occupation bulldozers demolished residential facilities and livestock yards for six families living in the area

The occupation forces had notified the Palestinian owners of those facilities months ago to stop work in them.

The Jordan Valley area, which has an area of ​​about 720,000 dunums, constitutes 30 percent of ​​the West Bank, in which about 50,000 Palestinians live, according to official Palestinian statistics.

31 Israeli settlements have been established in the Palestinian Jordan Valley, most of which are agricultural, and inhabited by more than 8,000 settlers.

Israeli occupation has established 90 military outposts in those areas since its occupation in 1967 and has displaced more than 50,000 Palestinians since the same year. (LKG/RE1)

