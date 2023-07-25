Israeli Occupation Builds Separation Wall in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces for four consecutive days built part of the separation wall in the Jenin area, West Bank, Palestine.

According to local sources, the occupying forces started building part of the wall on land belonging to residents from the villages of Toura, Ya`bad and Barta’a. Jaridah Al-Quds reported on Monday.

The media reported that residents feared that the occupying forces would seize more land and isolate them behind walls.

This act of occupation will prevent residents from entering, especially those located near checkpoints.

The occupation authorities continued to lay cement blocks to build a wall near the military barrier erected near the village of Toura, 8 meters high and 3 km long. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)