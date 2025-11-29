Israeli Occupation Authorities Expand Control Over Ibrahimi Mosque

Al-Khalil, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities have issued a new order to seize the inner courtyard of the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil, a move described as a dangerous escalation aimed at altering the historical and legal status of the site, PIC reported.

According to the Mosque Director, Mutaz Abu Sneineh, occupation forces have also taken control of the mosque’s electricity and water systems. He condemned this as an explicit violation of international agreements that are meant to protect religious and heritage sites.

The acting Mayor of al-Khalil, Asmaa Al-Sharbaty, emphasized that the Israeli decision poses a direct threat to the Ibrahimi Mosque, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in danger.

Abu Sneineh had previously warned that the occupation is shifting its strategy from a policy of dividing the mosque’s use by time and space to seeking full control.

He described this as being achieved through gradual steps and comprehensive Judaization plans. He noted a sharp increase in violations at the site over the past two years, calling it part of a broader political project aimed at excluding Muslims from the mosque and altering its architectural and demographic identity.

The ultimate goal, he stated, is to impose a new reality that includes the creation of an interior plaza and undermining the authority of the local municipality and religious endowments.[]

