Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Army Kills Four More Gazans in New Ceasefire Violation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli attack on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Israeli attack on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – Four Palestinians were killed and a fifth was injured by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Monday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, according to medical sources.

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza reported receiving the bodies of two people following an Israeli drone strike in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis. In a separate incident, medical sources confirmed that two more individuals were shot dead by Israeli snipers in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Additionally, a Palestinian was injured by artillery fire near the so-called “yellow line” in the Al-Shaaf area of Al-Tuffah, though details about his condition were not immediately provided.

Witnesses reported that Israeli aircraft carried out airstrikes accompanied by tank and helicopter gunfire in northeastern Rafah in southern Gaza. Simultaneously, Israeli forces conducted several airstrikes in the eastern parts of Khan Younis, where they maintain a military presence.

Also Read: Israel Allows Only One-Third of Agreed Aid Trucks Into Gaza

The Israeli army confirmed its forces opened fire on three Palestinians in Khan Younis, alleging they crossed the “yellow line” that separates areas under army control from those inhabited by Palestinians and posed a threat to its troops.

According to local authorities, at least 342 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire began. The broader offensive, which started in October 2023, has resulted in nearly 70,000 fatalities and over 170,900 injuries in Gaza, predominantly among women and children, and has reduced much of the enclave to rubble. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Delegation Discusses Israeli Ceasefire Violations in Cairo Meeting

