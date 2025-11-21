SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Army Kill Five Palestinians Emerging From Tunnel in Rafah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinians in West Bank (photo: PIC)
Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinians in West Bank (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced on Friday that its forces had killed five Palestinians, alleging that they had emerged from a tunnel in Rafah city in southern Gaza, within areas occupied by Israel under the ceasefire agreement.

According to a military statement, troops from the Nahal Brigade combat team detected five armed men coming out of underground infrastructure in eastern Rafah, located in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Rafah city is situated inside the zones controlled by the Israeli army east of the so-called “yellow line,” as outlined in the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.

For several days, Israeli media have reported that approximately 200 Hamas fighters are trapped inside a tunnel in Rafah. They added that Tel Aviv has not responded to requests from the group or mediators to allow their safe passage to areas under Hamas control inside the Strip.

Also Read: Singapore Sanctions Four Israelis Over Violence Against Palestinians in West Bank

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, the majority of them women and children, injured more than 170,800 others, and devastated the enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

News Channel

