Israeli Occupation Army Fire Targets Southern Gaza Strip in Renewed Violation of Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army targeted several locations in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, in what witnesses describe as a renewed violation of the ceasefire agreement.

According to local residents, Israeli artillery heavily bombarded eastern parts of Rafah, with columns of smoke rising from the impacted areas. Witnesses also reported Israeli helicopters firing intensely on eastern Khan Younis. The targeted locations were within the military-controlled “yellow zone” areas stipulated by the truce.

There was no immediate report of casualties from the latest strikes. However, according to the Gaza Government Media Office, the Israeli army has carried out more than 590 violations of the ceasefire since it began, resulting in at least 357 Palestinian fatalities and 903 injuries.

The ceasefire deal, which was mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar and backed by the United States, came into force on October 10. It was designed to halt two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others since October 2023.

The first phase of the agreement involves the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and envisions the rebuilding of Gaza under a new governing mechanism without Hamas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

