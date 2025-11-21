Israeli Occupation Army Expands ‘Yellow Zone’ in Gaza, Trapping Families

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation rmy has expanded the designated “yellow zone” in eastern Gaza City, trapping dozens of Palestinian families in violation of a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since last month, according to local authorities.

The government media office stated on Thursday that the army widened the area by moving boundary markers approximately 300 meters deeper into the Ash-Shaaf and An-Nazzaz neighborhoods and Baghdad Street. This advance further into civilian areas has left families trapped as tanks moved in, with many unable to flee.

The office highlighted that this escalation occurred just one day after Israeli airstrikes killed 25 Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis on Wednesday, further breaching the ceasefire. Since the truce took effect on October 10, Israel has been accused of over 400 violations, resulting in more than 300 Palestinian deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The “yellow line” represents the zone to which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement, serving as a non-physical partition dividing Gaza south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

The media office has called on the ceasefire guarantors, Turkiye, the US, Egypt, and Qatar to intervene immediately to stop the ongoing violations and ensure the entry of essential humanitarian supplies.

Israel has not yet commented on these allegations. Since October 2023, the Israeli military aggression in Gaza has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,800, leaving much of the territory in ruins.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

