Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army bombed the Mecca Tower in Gaza City on Sunday, shortly after ordering residents to evacuate, witnesses said.

Plumes of smoke rose from the site following the strike on the multi-story building in the southern Rimal neighborhood, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The building had sheltered hundreds of displaced Palestinian families, while additional tents housing other displaced civilians were spread around the area.

The attack came shortly after the Israeli army ordered residents to leave the tower and head toward the al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza. Although al-Mawasi was designated as a “safe zone,” it has been repeatedly bombed by Israel, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries amid dire living conditions.

Also Read: Hamas Reports Loss of Contact with Two Israeli Hostages in Gaza

In recent weeks, the Israeli army has bombed dozens of high-rise towers and hundreds of residential buildings across Gaza City, which Palestinian officials and human rights groups describe as a systematic policy to forcibly displace residents and empty the city ahead of a planned occupation.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 66,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable, while famine and disease continue to spread among the population. []

Also Read: Hamas Denies Receiving New Gaza Ceasefire Proposal, Expresses Openness to Talks

