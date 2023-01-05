Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishermen Offshore Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation navy attacked on Wednesday morning the Palestinian fishermen off the Gaza shore in Al-Sudaniya area, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Palestinian local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats in the Al-Sudaniya area, west of Gaza City.

No injuries have been reported. However, Palestinian fishermen were forced to flee to find safety.

According to Palestinian reports, Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian fishermen 30 times per month in 2022, which poses clear evidence that Israel systematically targets Palestinian fishermen. (LKG/RE1)

