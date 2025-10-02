SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Israeli naval forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on Wednesday night as it sailed toward the Gaza Strip, detaining dozens of international activists and seizing several vessels loaded with humanitarian aid, organizers said as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) confirmed that six ships, including the Alma, Sirius, Adara, and Deir Yassin were raided. Organizers accused Israeli forces of using violence during the operation, saying troops rammed one vessel, deployed water cannons, and “brutally mistreated peaceful detainees from 50 countries around the world.”

Activists reported that Israeli forces jammed communications and cut signals aboard most of the boats. “We are being attacked right now by the Zionist (Israeli) army,” the ICBSG posted on social media, declaring a state of emergency as cameras went offline and vessels were forcibly boarded.

Around 70 activists were detained, organizers said. Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed some arrests, saying detainees would be transferred to a port in Ashdod, southern Israel, for inspection before any aid could be delivered to Gaza.

The flotilla, carrying humanitarian and medical supplies, had reached less than 80 nautical miles from Gaza before the raid. It marked the first time in years that more than 50 ships sailed together toward the enclave, with 532 activists from over 45 countries participating.

The interception drew condemnation from international groups. Amnesty International called for the flotilla’s protection, while the UN warned that any attack on the convoy would be unacceptable.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for nearly 18 years, tightening it further in March by closing border crossings and blocking food and medicine deliveries. The siege has pushed the population of 2.4 million Palestinians into famine.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 66,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children while the UN and human rights groups warn that Gaza is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

