Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Military Ship Disrupts Communications of Global Sumud Flotilla

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Israeli military vessels circle the Sirius ship of the Global Sumud Flotilla fleet, early Wednesday (1/10/2025). (Photo: MEE)

Mediterranean Sea, MINA – An activist aboard the ship Sirius, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) armada, has reported that an Israeli military vessel circled their fleet and disrupted the humanitarian mission’s communication system.

According to the flotilla organizers, the Israeli warship spent approximately six minutes shadowing the main vessel, Alma, while simultaneously shutting down all of that ship’s long-range communication systems. After confronting Alma, the military ship then directed its actions toward Sirius.

The GSF comprises at least 45 ships carrying approximately 500 volunteers from various countries, including doctors, lawyers, journalists, activists, and parliamentarians.

The fleet is also carrying humanitarian aid, such as medicine and food supplies, for the people of Gaza, intending to break the illegal blockade imposed by the Zionist Israeli occupation, which has been ongoing for years.

Also Read: Israeli Naval Move to Block Gaza Aid Flotilla as Convoy Nears Coast

The GSF asserted that any form of disruption or attack on this civilian flotilla constitutes a serious violation of international law and can be categorized as a war crime. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 14 Palestinians Killed in Fresh Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

TagGlobal Sumud Flotilla

