Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military announced on Friday that it intercepted a rocket launched from the northern Gaza Strip toward southern Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement by the army, the rocket triggered warning sirens in the Israeli border town of Netiv HaAsara before being intercepted mid-air by air defense systems. No injuries or damage were reported as a result of the attempted attack.

There has been no immediate response or claim of responsibility from any Palestinian faction regarding the incident.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has continued its military campaign on Gaza despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire. The offensive has so far killed nearly 59,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave, creating severe shortages of food, medical aid, and basic necessities, while also causing widespread disease in displacement zones. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

