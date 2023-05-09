Israeli Military: 40 Aircraft Carry Out Simultaneous Attacks on Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli military stated that they deployed 40 aircraft in simultaneous attacks on Gaza targeting three targets in the early hours of Tuesday.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) achieved its objectives with the opening strike in the Gaza Strip against senior members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

“At this stage, we achieved what we set out for ourselves, we achieved what was needed, and if necessary we will deepen the attack even more. We are ready for any scenario,” Hagari told reporters. The Times of Israel reports.

He said. The 40 aircraft, including fighter jets, made their main strikes within seconds of each other, at three different locations in the Gaza Strip.

“The operation was carried out with professionalism and precision in its planning and execution,” said Hagari.

He said the IDF is expected to call up several hundred reservists in the coming days, mostly in the Air Force, Southern Command and intelligence units.

The IDF named the operation “Shield and Arrow”.

“This is a defensive and offensive operation,” Hagari said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)