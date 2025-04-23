SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Leadership Divided Over Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views

Israeli Cabinet (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Cabinet (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Tensions flared at the highest levels of Israeli leadership as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and army chief Eyal Zamir engaged in a heated dispute over humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to Israeli media reports, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The clash occurred during a Security Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, as the humanitarian crisis in the blockaded Palestinian enclave continues to worsen.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned of the urgent need to resume aid deliveries within two weeks, highlighting growing international and domestic pressure. However, army chief Zamir refused to commit the military to aid distribution responsibilities, sparking Smotrich’s sharp rebuke.

“The army doesn’t choose its missions. We have specified to you that you need to prepare for this,” Smotrich said. “If you are not capable, we will bring in someone who is capable.”

Also Read: 39 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Fresh Attacks

Since March 2, Israel has enforced a full closure of Gaza, halting all humanitarian access. Reports of widespread famine have emerged, while military operations resumed on March 18, ending a previous ceasefire reached in January. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Scores of Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

TagBezalel Smotrich blockade ceasefire Eyal Zamir Famine Gaza humanitarian aid International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Israel Katz Israeli army Netanyahu Palestine Prisoner Exchange Security Cabinet war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Cabinet (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Leadership Divided Over Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

39 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Fresh Attacks

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Blockade of Polio Vaccines Puts Over 600,000 Children in Gaza at Risk

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Two Palestinian Homes in Salfit Demolished by Israeli Occupation Forces

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 23:15 WIB
Palestine

Netanyahu a Threat to National Security: Israeli Opposition

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 23:04 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Disperse Anti-Government Rally as Calls for Netanyahu’s Resignation Grow

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 21:27 WIB
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
America

Protesters Chain Themselves to Columbia University Gates Demanding Release of Palestinian Students

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Assault Christians, Restrict Access to Holy Fire Ceremony in Jerusalem

  • Sunday, 20 April 2025 - 13:41 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us