Israeli Leadership Divided Over Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

Tel Aviv, MINA – Tensions flared at the highest levels of Israeli leadership as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and army chief Eyal Zamir engaged in a heated dispute over humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to Israeli media reports, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The clash occurred during a Security Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, as the humanitarian crisis in the blockaded Palestinian enclave continues to worsen.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned of the urgent need to resume aid deliveries within two weeks, highlighting growing international and domestic pressure. However, army chief Zamir refused to commit the military to aid distribution responsibilities, sparking Smotrich’s sharp rebuke.

“The army doesn’t choose its missions. We have specified to you that you need to prepare for this,” Smotrich said. “If you are not capable, we will bring in someone who is capable.”

Since March 2, Israel has enforced a full closure of Gaza, halting all humanitarian access. Reports of widespread famine have emerged, while military operations resumed on March 18, ending a previous ceasefire reached in January. []

