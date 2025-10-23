SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Knesset Approves Preliminary Bill to Annex Occupied West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

10 Views

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli Knesset passed a preliminary reading of a bill on Wednesday to annex the occupied West Bank, according to Anadolu Agency.

A statement from the Knesset confirmed that the bill seeks to “apply the sovereignty of the State of Israel to the territories of Judea and Samaria (West Bank).”

The proposal, introduced by Avi Maoz, leader of the far-right Noam Party, was supported by 25 lawmakers and opposed by 24. The 120-member Knesset will now send the bill to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further consideration before it faces three additional readings required to become law.

Separately, another bill aimed at annexing the Ma’ale Adumim settlement bloc in the occupied West Bank also passed its preliminary reading, with 32 votes in favor and nine against. This bill was proposed by Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu Party.

Also Read: Hamas Condemns Israeli Knesset’s Annexation Bills, Calls Them ‘Null and Void’

The votes came despite strong opposition from US President Donald Trump, who stated last month that Washington would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. The decision coincided with a visit to Israel by US Vice President JD Vance.

Analysts warn that annexing the West Bank would effectively end any prospects for a two-state solution, as envisioned in multiple UN resolutions.

Tensions and violence have intensified across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, with more than 1,056 Palestinians killed, over 10,300 injured, and more than 20,000 detained, according to Palestinian sources.

In July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and calling for the withdrawal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.[]

Also Read: Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagannexation Avi Maoz Avigdor lieberman Bezalel Smotrich Donald Trump ICJ Israel JD Vance Knesset Maale Adumim Middle East Palestine Two-State Solution UN United States West Bank

