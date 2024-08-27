Israeli Jewish Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Select Language

Far-right Jewish settlers guarded by Israeli police raid the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on April 11, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Jerusalem, MINA – Groups of Israeli Jewish Settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, Tuesday morning broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, Wafa reports.

Eyewitnesses say that dozens of colonists entered the holy site in groups, conducted provocative tours throughout the compound, and performed Talmudic rituals.

During the incursion, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the mosque.

Additionally, Israeli police intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

