Select Language

Latest
-35 min. agoPalestinian Death Toll across Gaza Rises to 40,139
-25 min. agoIsraeli Illegal Settlers Al-Aqsa Mosque under Police Protection
4 hours agoGaza Cease-fire Talks Maybe Last Opportunity to End War: Blinken
4 hours agoConfrontations with Israeli Army in Nablus, Four Palestinians Injured
6 hours agoColombia Bans Coal Exports to Israel
Slideshow

Israeli Illegal Settlers Al-Aqsa Mosque under Police Protection

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli illegal settlers, under the protection of occupation police, Monday morning broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, Wafa reports.

Eyewitnesses say that dozens of colonists entered the holy site in groups, conducted provocative tours throughout the compound, and performed Talmudic rituals.

During the incursion, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the mosque.

Additionally, Israeli police intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news