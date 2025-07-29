SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Human Rights Group Declares that the Nation is Committing Genocide in Gaza

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – B’Tselem, a prominent Israeli-Palestinian human rights organization, has formally declared that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip constitute genocide. This stark accusation is detailed in their latest report, “Our Genocide,” released on Monday.

The 79-page report delivers a scathing condemnation of Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 59,733 Palestinians and injuries to another 144,477. The report asserts that Israel’s attacks are a coordinated effort to systematically destroy Palestinian society in the Gaza Strip.

“A review of Israeli policy in Gaza and its horrific impact, as well as statements from Israeli political and military officials, indicate that Israel is deliberately carrying out the destruction of Palestinian society. In other words: Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the report states.

The report also highlights that since October 2024, Israel has accelerated its efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians in Gaza, particularly from the northern areas. Approximately 100,000 people had been expelled from their homes by November 2024.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Abduct Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids

Beyond Gaza, B’Tselem’s report notes an unprecedented increase in Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since 1967.

The organization further references Israel’s long history of structural discrimination, including forced settlements, expulsions, and ethnic dominance since the state’s founding in 1948. B’Tselem first labeled this system as apartheid in 2021.

B’Tselem’s declaration is reinforced by the views of several figures, including Holocaust scholar Amos Goldberg, who previously described Israel’s actions as genocide in an opinion piece for The New York Times. However, such views remain controversial within Israeli society.

A recent survey indicates that only about 16 percent of Israeli Jews believe in the possibility of peaceful coexistence with Palestinians, while 64 percent support the temporary occupation of Gaza.

Also Read: Netanyahu Convenes Security Cabinet Meeting Amid Internal Disputes

On the other hand, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu openly voiced extreme views in a radio interview last week, stating, “The government is rushing to erase Gaza. And thank God, we are erasing this evil. All of Gaza will be Jewish.”

The report is likely to draw criticism within Israel, given the pressure on activists and organizations who dare to condemn their country’s policies. Nevertheless, many have welcomed this statement as a significant, albeit belated, step. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Several Civilians Killed and Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

TagB'tselem Israeli Genocidal War

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Human Rights Group Declares that the Nation is Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Kills Four Palestinians in Gaza as Ceasefire’s Second Phase Blocked

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University Mark One Year on Israeli Genocide on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 October 2024 - 05:41 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Genocidal War on Gaza Costs Up to $68 Billion: Finance Minister

  • Thursday, 5 September 2024 - 10:30 WIB
Palestine

Al-Haq, B’Tselem Receive the 2018 Human Rights Award of the French Republic

  • Wednesday, 12 December 2018 - 15:36 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Teens Mistreated by Israeli Police, Say NGO

  • Thursday, 26 October 2017 - 12:29 WIB
Load More
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 05:53 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 15:24 WIB
Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:17 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Visits Ancient Taybeh Church Damaged by Zionist Israelis

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Warns of Stronger Strikes Against US and Israel if Attacked Again

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 07:31 WIB
Palestine

10 More Die from Starvation in Gaza as Famine Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 17:33 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us