Israeli Human Rights Group Declares that the Nation is Committing Genocide in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – B’Tselem, a prominent Israeli-Palestinian human rights organization, has formally declared that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip constitute genocide. This stark accusation is detailed in their latest report, “Our Genocide,” released on Monday.

The 79-page report delivers a scathing condemnation of Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 59,733 Palestinians and injuries to another 144,477. The report asserts that Israel’s attacks are a coordinated effort to systematically destroy Palestinian society in the Gaza Strip.

“A review of Israeli policy in Gaza and its horrific impact, as well as statements from Israeli political and military officials, indicate that Israel is deliberately carrying out the destruction of Palestinian society. In other words: Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the report states.

The report also highlights that since October 2024, Israel has accelerated its efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians in Gaza, particularly from the northern areas. Approximately 100,000 people had been expelled from their homes by November 2024.

Beyond Gaza, B’Tselem’s report notes an unprecedented increase in Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since 1967.

The organization further references Israel’s long history of structural discrimination, including forced settlements, expulsions, and ethnic dominance since the state’s founding in 1948. B’Tselem first labeled this system as apartheid in 2021.

B’Tselem’s declaration is reinforced by the views of several figures, including Holocaust scholar Amos Goldberg, who previously described Israel’s actions as genocide in an opinion piece for The New York Times. However, such views remain controversial within Israeli society.

A recent survey indicates that only about 16 percent of Israeli Jews believe in the possibility of peaceful coexistence with Palestinians, while 64 percent support the temporary occupation of Gaza.

On the other hand, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu openly voiced extreme views in a radio interview last week, stating, “The government is rushing to erase Gaza. And thank God, we are erasing this evil. All of Gaza will be Jewish.”

The report is likely to draw criticism within Israel, given the pressure on activists and organizations who dare to condemn their country’s policies. Nevertheless, many have welcomed this statement as a significant, albeit belated, step. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

