Israeli Hacking Specialist Site Targeted by Hackers

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli media stated that the websites of Israeli companies Check Point and Israel NSO, which specializes in hacking trackers, were targeted by cyber hackers who disrupted their services.

The Hebrew 14 Channel report said Israeli Army Radio was also the target of the cyber attack, noting that at first they thought it was a mistake, and later it turned out to be a hack. Quds Press reported on Sunday.

Hebrew media announced that, over the past week, dozens of websites in Israel have been the target of cyber attacks from outside Palestine.

Last Tuesday, a hacker group targeted 15 important Israeli websites through cyber attacks, including the website of the Israel Broadcasting Authority, in addition to banks, telecommunications companies and government agencies.

Other webs targeting the Mossad intelligence service and insurance agencies.

The Maariv newspaper reported that a group calling itself “Sudan Anonymous” launched cyber attacks last week targeting Israeli websites.

“Sudan Anonymous” said its attacks came in response to Israeli crimes against Palestinians. (T/RE1)

