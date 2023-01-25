Israeli General: Netanyahu Has no Political Horizon to Deal with Palestine

Tel Aviv, MINA – An Israeli Military General said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not have the political horizon to deal with the Palestinian issue, which could affect Israel’s standing in the international world.

General Michael Milstein, former head of the Palestine Division in the Israeli military intelligence service “Aman”, explained in an article published by the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on Tuesday, Israel in recent weeks, since the formation of the Israeli extremist government has faced increasing difficulties.

Milstein thinks that Palestine in such a situation reaps political and media benefits, Quds Press reported.

“The Israeli narrative about the essence of the conflict and the rejection of Palestine has been eroded,” he continued.

Netanyahu, who leads the right-wing Likud party, formed the current occupying government, in coalition with several right-wing parties, which backed his victory in elections due to take place in late 2022.

His governing coalition includes the Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties, announcing they will continue to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Several other steps are aimed at harassing Palestinians and reducing the jurisdiction of Israel’s Supreme Court. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)