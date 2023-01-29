Israeli Forces Wound Dozens of Palestinians in Tulkarem

Tulkarem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces suffocated on Thursday dozens of Palestinian citizens with tear gas, during confrontations that erupted with the residents of Tulkarem, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources reported that confrontations broke out between the Palestinian citizens and the occupation forces near the gate of the Israeli apartheid wall in the north, in condemnation of the massacre committed by the occupation forces in Jenin and its camp.

Other confrontations also broke out between the Palestinian citizens and the occupation forces, west of Tulkarm, during which the occupation soldiers fired gas bombs intensively, causing suffocation injuries.

It is noteworthy that the occupation forces stormed, today, the Jenin refugee camp, killing nine Palestinians and injuring dozens. (LKG/RE1)

