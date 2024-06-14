Select Language

Israeli Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Prevent Entry of Muslim of Worshippers

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, preventing several worshippers from entering to perform their prayers, Wafa reports.

Israeli forces assaulted several young men and barred them from entering the mosque through the Lions’ Gate (Bab al-Asbat).

They also checked the IDs of those arriving to perform the Friday prayers and stormed the courtyards in front of the Dome of the Rock during the Friday sermon and prayers.

The Israeli forces continue to impose stringent restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshippers to Al-Aqsa, particularly on Fridays and religious holidays, preventing them from performing prayers. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

