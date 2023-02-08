Select Language

Latest
5 hours agoMER-C: Indonesian People are the Most Generous, It's Time to Send Aid to Turkiye
6 hours agoMER-C Indonesia to Send Surgical Team to Help Victims of Earthquake in Turkiye
8 hours agoHundreds of Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque Pray for Earthquake Victims in Turkiye and Syria
8 hours agoIsraeli Forces Shot Dead A 17-year-old Palestinian Youth
8 hours agoIndonesian Muslims Urged to Hold Occult Prayers for the Victims of Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes
Slideshow

Israeli Forces Shot Dead A 17-year-old Palestinian Youth

Hamza Amjad Al-Ashqar (photo: Wafa)

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Israeli forces on Tuesday shot dead a Palestinian teenager named Hamza Amjad Al-Ashqar in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Al-Ashqar, a 17-year-old youth was shot dead by Israeli army troops right in the face during the attack. That’s according to the Wafa News Agency.

With the killing of Al-Ashqar, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army forces since the beginning of 2023 has increased to 42 people, including nine children and an old woman. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news