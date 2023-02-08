Israeli Forces Shot Dead A 17-year-old Palestinian Youth

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Israeli forces on Tuesday shot dead a Palestinian teenager named Hamza Amjad Al-Ashqar in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Al-Ashqar, a 17-year-old youth was shot dead by Israeli army troops right in the face during the attack. That’s according to the Wafa News Agency.

With the killing of Al-Ashqar, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army forces since the beginning of 2023 has increased to 42 people, including nine children and an old woman. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)