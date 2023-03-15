Israeli Forces Seal off Checkpoint Northeast of Jerusalem

Select Language

Photo: WAFA

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli forces today, Wednesday sealed off Jaba‘ checkpoint, northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Jerusalem, according to eyewitnesses.

They said that the gun-toting soldiers closed the intermittently staffed checkpoint, located between al-Ram and Jaba‘ towns,  causing a traffic jam, obstructing the movement of Palestinians traveling toward Route 60 and forcing them to use longer alternative routes to reach their destinations, WAFA reported.

Israeli severely restricts Palestinians’ freedom of movement within the occupied West Bank through a complex combination of approximately 500 fixed checkpoints, hundreds of flying checkpoints, settler-only roads, over 200 military bases and various other physical obstructions.

Closures besides to other measures, taken under the guise of security, are intended to entrench Israel’s 55-year-old military occupation of the West Bank and its settler colonial project which it enforces with routine and frequently deadly violence against Palestinians. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

