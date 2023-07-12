Israeli Forces Raid and Ransack Home of WAFA Journalist in Hebron

Select Language

Israeli forces raid Silwad town of Ramallah, West Bank on August 31, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

Jericho, MINA – Israeli forces Wednesday raided and ransacked the home of WAFA journalist Joueid al-Tamimi as well as several others houses, including his brother’s.

According to al-Tamimi, Israeli forces broke into his house as well as houses of his brothers and relatives, including Alaa’ al-Tamimi, head of the Palestinian Land Authority, and carried out a wide-scale inspection and ransack operation, breaking doors and windows.

He added that the soldiers fired toxic gas grenades in the houses, inspected vehicles and personal mobiles and conducted a local investigation about his family. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

