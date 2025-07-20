SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views

Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 30 Palestinians were killed and 60 others injured on Sunday morning after Israeli forces opened fire on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the Al-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza City, according to medical sources.

Eyewitnesses and WAFA correspondents confirmed that Israeli troops deliberately fired on a crowd of unarmed civilians who had gathered in hopes of receiving desperately needed aid for their starving families.

Many of the bodies remain scattered on the streets as rescue efforts are hindered by ongoing Israeli fire and fears of further attacks in the area.

Medical reports noted that a total of 891 Palestinians have been killed and 5,754 wounded while attempting to access humanitarian assistance since Israel began targeting aid distribution points.

Also Read: Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

Since the start of the Israeli military offensive in Gaza in October 2023, at least 58,765 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, with more than 140,485 others injured. Thousands more are believed to be trapped under rubble, beyond the reach of emergency and civil defense teams due to the relentless attacks.

Despite international pressure, including UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire and orders from the International Court of Justice to prevent genocide and address the dire humanitarian crisis, Israel’s assault on Gaza continues unabated. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Releases Ground-Level Footage of Gaza Operations

Tagaid seekers Al-Sudaniya ceasefire civilian deaths Gaza war genocide humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis injured civilians International Court of Justice Israel Israeli aggression military attack Palestine UN Security Council wafa war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

  • 3 hours ago
International

Syria Presidency Announces Immediate Ceasefire Following Clashes in Suwayda

  • 23 hours ago
Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Lawmaker Proposes $500 Million Cut to Israeli Missile Defense

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 13:57 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill 25 Gazans Seeking Food Near Rafah Aid Center

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 12:46 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 11:38 WIB
Palestine

Al-Qassam Vows Prolonged War of Attrition Against Israel, Slams Global Silence and Betrayal

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 10:27 WIB
Load More
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Articles

Boycotting Israeli-Affiliated Products: A Moral Stance and a Form of Supporting Justice

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java–Melaka Agree to Send Vocational Students to Malaysia

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 18:16 WIB
Nauryz Festival, celebrating spring and New Year in Kazakhstan (photo: Akorda)
Articles

History, Islam, and the Culture of the Kazakhstan: Abai as a National Inspiration

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 18:45 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 11:38 WIB
Photo: Berita Nasional
Indonesia

Dutch Hiker Evacuated by Helicopter After Fall on Mount Rinjani

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President: Israel’s Destabilization Plans Foiled by State and International Mediation

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 13:20 WIB
Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Corruption Trial Again, Cites Syria Strikes

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 06:21 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us