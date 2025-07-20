Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

Gaza, MINA – At least 30 Palestinians were killed and 60 others injured on Sunday morning after Israeli forces opened fire on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the Al-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza City, according to medical sources.

Eyewitnesses and WAFA correspondents confirmed that Israeli troops deliberately fired on a crowd of unarmed civilians who had gathered in hopes of receiving desperately needed aid for their starving families.

Many of the bodies remain scattered on the streets as rescue efforts are hindered by ongoing Israeli fire and fears of further attacks in the area.

Medical reports noted that a total of 891 Palestinians have been killed and 5,754 wounded while attempting to access humanitarian assistance since Israel began targeting aid distribution points.

Also Read: Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

Since the start of the Israeli military offensive in Gaza in October 2023, at least 58,765 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, with more than 140,485 others injured. Thousands more are believed to be trapped under rubble, beyond the reach of emergency and civil defense teams due to the relentless attacks.

Despite international pressure, including UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire and orders from the International Court of Justice to prevent genocide and address the dire humanitarian crisis, Israel’s assault on Gaza continues unabated. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Releases Ground-Level Footage of Gaza Operations