Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces shot and killed two Palestinians seeking aid in Rafah and Khan Yunis on Saturday evening, according to medical sources in the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

Several others were also injured after Israeli gunfire near aid distribution centers south of Khan Yunis and north of Rafah.

In Gaza City, multiple civilians sustained injuries when Israeli aircraft bombed the Al-Zarqa area, east of the city.

The overall death toll in Gaza has risen to 61,897, most of them women and children, since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign in October 2023. At least 155,660 others have been injured during the assault.

Medical workers noted that the figures remain incomplete, as many victims are still trapped under rubble and unreachable due to the continued bombardment.

Since Israel broke its ceasefire agreement on March 18, 2025, and resumed its attacks on the enclave, at least 10,362 civilians have been killed and 43,619 injured, further deepening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

