Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Runner While Seeking Aid in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army killed Palestinian international runner Allam al-Amour on Wednesday after shooting him while he attempted to obtain aid in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Family sources confirmed that al-Amour “was martyred by Israeli army gunfire near what are known as American aid centers.”

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, al-Amour won a bronze medal at the West Asia Clubs Athletics Championship in the youth category, held in Doha in March 2023.

He secured third place in the 3,000-meter race during the tournament’s first edition, which featured 250 athletes representing 12 clubs from West Asian federations.

Also Read: UN: Gaza Children to Miss School for Third Year

The Palestinian Athletics Federation expressed deep sorrow over his death.

“With deep sorrow and grief, the Palestinian Athletics Federation mourns the young runner Allam al-Amour, who ascended to his Lord as a martyr,” the federation said in a post on Facebook.

The statement noted that he was killed while attempting to collect a food parcel from aid centers.

“He never expected his end would come with a bullet to the head instead of carrying in his hand something to feed his family,” it added.

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,900 as Famine Claims More Lives

On Tuesday, the head of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, said that 774 sportspeople have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023.

Since then, Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza, devastating the enclave, which now faces famine and is considered uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Mass Protests Erupt in Tel Aviv Demanding Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

