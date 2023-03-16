Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians, Including a Child, in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – Four Palestinians, including a child, were shot dead on Thursday by Israeli occupation forces during a surprise raid by undercover Israeli forces into the city of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

MoH said in a statement that four Palestinians were killed by undercover Israeli occupation soldiers who broke into downtown Jenin, while another 20 Palestinians were injured by gunfire, including four in critical condition, WAFA reported.

Three of the four Palestinians killed by the attacking Israeli forces were identified as Omar Awadin, 16, Nedal Khazem, 28, and Saleh Shreim, 29. The fourth was not yet identified.

WAFA correspondent said an undercover Israeli force surreptitiously broke into the city center of Jenin during the busy hours of the day, before they assassinated the three Palestinians at point blank range.

Large-scale Israeli army force raided the city in the aftermath of the deadly Israeli shooting.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)