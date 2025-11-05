SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Kill another Palestinian in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army said Tuesday it killed a Palestinian man in the northern Gaza Strip for allegedly crossing the “yellow line” demarcation, marking another violation of the ongoing ceasefire agreement, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the army claimed the Palestinian posed an “imminent threat” after he crossed the yellow line and approached soldiers in northern Gaza. The “yellow line” represents the first withdrawal boundary established in the initial phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that took effect on Oct. 10, separating areas under Israeli military control in the east from Palestinian-permitted zones in the west.

Despite the truce, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 200 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 600 others injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire began.

Phase one of the ceasefire agreement includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and outlines plans for Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Burn Palestinian Farmland in Nablus

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression has killed nearly 69,000 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Hand Over Body of Palestinian Killed by Jewish Settler

