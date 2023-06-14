Israeli Forces Kill A Palestinian,  Injure Nine in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – A Palestinian was killed and nine others were injured in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

As quoted from Middle East Monitor on Wednesday, a Ministry statement said a 19-year-old man was killed when Israeli forces raided the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces besieged a house in the camp amid protests with local residents.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (RCS) said nine Palestinians were injured in the violence and were transferred to hospital for medical attention.

No arrests were reported during the Israeli raid.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Tensions have been running high across the Occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year. At least 21 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)