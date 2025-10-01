Israeli Forces Intercept Two Global Sumud Flotilla Ships

Mediterranean Sea, MINA – The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) reported late Wednesday local time, or early Thursday Indonesian time, that Israeli forces had intercepted the two lead ships of the GSF.

The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) confirmed that Israeli forces boarded the vessels Alma and Sirius, citing Daily Sabah.

Reports indicate that most of the flotilla lost live-stream capability after Israeli naval forces surrounded the convoy while it was on its way to Gaza.

The Committee stated that the interception occurred when Israeli warships blocked communication and moved to stop the convoy in international waters.

Several activists posted videos on social media confirming that Israeli naval vessels were approaching the convoy and ordering them to change course.

“We are currently under attack by the Zionist Israeli military,” the ICBSG stated on the US social media platform, X.

“High Alert. Our ships have been illegally intercepted. Cameras are offline, and the ships have been boarded by military personnel,” it continued.

The Committee said the captain of the Alma, the lead ship in the flotilla, had refused an order from Israeli soldiers to stop.

“Several ships have been intercepted, and an emergency has been declared aboard all vessels,” it added.

One activist on the social media platform X claimed to be aboard one of the more than 40 private vessels, approximately 70 to 80 nautical miles from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Navy had ordered the crews of several ships to turn off their engines and await further instructions, the activist said, noting that there were between 10 and 12 Israeli ships.

There are no immediate details regarding the detention or the fate of the vessels. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)