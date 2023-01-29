Israeli Forces Injure Three Palestinians, Detain Others in Tulkarm

Tulkarem, MINA – Israeli Occupation Forces opened fire Wednesday at three young Palestinian men and injured them with live bullets during the confrontations that erupted after the storming of Nour Shams camp, east of Tulkarm, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Medical sources at Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarem stated that three live bullet injuries arrived at the hospital, concentrated in the lower limbs.

They added that a special unit in the Israeli occupation army kidnapped the Palestinian youth Ahmed Ezzat Jaber (24 years old), after brutally storming his house accompanied by IOF dogs.

It’s noteworthy that these provocative acts come amid the escalating atmosphere, especially after the formation of the new Israeli Government as daily violations against Palestinian citizens, deliberate detentions, house demolitions and mandatory deportation policy are doubled and multiplied in a way to suffocate and complicate Palestinians’ lives. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)