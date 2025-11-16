Israeli Forces Impose Curfew in Hebron, Close Ibrahimi Mosque for Settler Holiday

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have imposed a strict curfew on Palestinians in the Old City of Hebron in the southern West Bank and closed the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim worshippers to allow illegal settlers to celebrate a Jewish holiday, local activists reported Saturday.

According to Aref Jaber, a member of the Hebron Defense Committee, the military-enforced curfew has been in effect since Friday morning, with checkpoints sealing off the Old City and preventing residents from entering or leaving. Many Palestinians were unable to return to their homes and had to seek shelter with relatives elsewhere in Hebron.

Hundreds of illegal settlers, under heavy military guard, marched through the streets in what activists described as “provocative” processions. Jaber linked the closure to ongoing Israeli efforts to seize full control of the Ibrahimi Mosque and convert it into a synagogue.

The mosque has been subject to severe access restrictions since early 2025, with Israeli authorities regularly closing its gates to Muslim worshippers.

The Ibrahimi Mosque was divided in 1994 after a settler massacre, with 63% allocated for Jewish worship and 37% for Muslims. While access arrangements were previously shared, Israel has not honored full Muslim access to the site since the Gaza war began in October 2023.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

