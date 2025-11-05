SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Hand Over Body of Palestinian Killed by Jewish Settler

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

(Illustration) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received Israeli hostages from the Al-Qassam Brigades on Saturday evening, November 25, 2023, in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Anadolu)

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday evening handed over the body of Palestinian citizen Ahmad Rebhi Al-Atrash, 35, who died two days ago after being shot by a Jewish settler at the northern entrance to Hebron.

Security sources said that the occupation forces handed over Al-Atrash’s body at the Tarqumiya checkpoint, and it was then transferred to Al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron to complete legal procedures.

According to family sources, his body is expected to be buried on Wednesday evening at the Martyrs’ Cemetery, after family members bid their farewell at his home in the southern Hebron area.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

